Oct. 28, 1991 - Jan. 7, 2022

Mallory Taylor Stone, 30, of Valparaiso, IN, passed away on Friday, January 7, 2022, in Schertz, Texas.

Mallory was a kind, loving and compassionate person who was well loved, had the biggest heart and was a daddy's girl. She was very creative and had many passions including cooking, cake decorating, reading, drawing, making her own personalized greeting cards and playing the guitar. Mallory dearly loved animals, music, nature, and especially loved the Lake Michigan lakefront.

Mallory was preceded in death by father, Anthony C. Stone; grandmother, Carla (Brown) Stone; and grandfather, Daniel Heck.

She is survived by her loving mother, Vicky (Heck) Johnson; stepfather, Chuck Johnson; sister, Meaghan Bledsoe (Jordan, Chelsea and Michael Bledsoe); brothers: Kyle (Patience Waters-Hawkins) Stone and Aiden Johnson; grandmother, Francine Shreffler; grandfather, Anthony W. Stone; boyfriend, Brandon Norris and numerous aunts; uncles; cousins and friends.

She will be deeply missed by all who knew her and loved her.

Memorial Service/Celebration of Life date TBD Spring of 2022.