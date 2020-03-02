Manda P. Dosen (nee Perkovich), born March 16, 1925, passed away on February 28, 2020. Beloved wife of 70 years to late Michael T. Dosen, loving mother of Rev. Anthony J. Dosen, C.M. and Sr. Maryann Dosen ssfcr. Preceded in death by her parents Ivan and Manda Perkovich, sister of the late Matthew( late Mary) Perkovich, late Daniel (late Helen) Perkovich, late Catherine (late Joseph) Buncich, late Ann (late Thomas) Dujmovich, late Robert (late Mary) Perkovich, late Luke (late Sophie) Perkovich, late Stephen Perkovich, late Mary Perkovich, late Lucille (late John) Spudic, late Helen Perkovich. Fond aunt and great aunt of many nieces and nephews. Dear cousin of Fran Malinaric and family.

Manda was an Office Manager at the National Tea Store, 95th St., Life long member of Sacred Heart Parish, Altar and Rosary Society, St. Florian Lodge #44 K.S.K.J.

Visitation Tuesday, March 3, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at ELMWOOD CHAPEL, 11200 S. Ewing Ave, Chicago. Visitation also Wednesday March 4, 2020 at Sacred Heart Croatian Church (96th and Escanaba Ave,Chicago) from 9:00 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Family and friends meet DIRECTLY at the church. Entombment Holy Cross Cemetery Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers make donations to Mala Skola Orphanage Vares, Bosnia, Sisters of St. Francis of Christ The King is preferred. (773) 731-2749.