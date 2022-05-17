MUNSTER, IN - Mane Hinich, age 84, of Munster, IN formerly of the East Side and Debelo Brdo, Lika passed away peacefully at home May 14, 2022.

He was the beloved husband of Dana (nee Zigic) for 53 years; and loving father of Seja (Vlado Vranjes) Hinich, Anna (John) Wodynski, Milena (Predrag) Petkovic, Alexandra (Davor) Kantar. He was the cherished grandfather of: Mila, David, Nina, Daniel, Ana, Kristina, Stefan, Lily, and Lea; and fond uncle of: Zoran (Zdenka) Popovic, Sasha Popovic, Ljilja Mihic, and Stevo Hinich. He is survived by many kumovi and dear friends. He is preceded in death by his parents Savo and Anka and siblings Sako, Milka, Milan, Stevo, and Anka.

Mane was a retired employee of General Motors after 40 years of dedicated service. Mane was a founding member of St. Simeon Mirotocivi Serbian Orthodox Church. He was an avid reader and loved sports, especially hockey and soccer, and was the longtime Manager of the Mladost Soccer Club.

Mane was always positive, selfless and hardworking. He was a dedicated family man who loved spending time with his family and especially watching his grandchildren play sports. He was a dear friend to many and will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Visitation and Funeral Services will take place on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 where Mane will lie in state from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 10:00 a.m. DIRECTLY at St. Simeon Mirotocivi Serbian Orthodox Church, 3737 E. 114th St., with Very Rev. Aleksandar Savic officiating. Interment New Gracanica Serbian Orthodox Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to ELMWOOD CHAPEL, CHICAGO. For more information 773-731-2749 or www.elmwoodchapel.com.