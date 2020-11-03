 Skip to main content
Mannee L. Schuyler

LOWELL, IN - Mannee L. Schuyler, 90, of Lowell, died peacefully in her sleep Sunday morning, November 1, 2020, at her residence at Cedar Creek Health Campus in Lowell. She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Paul Schuyler; daughter Jill Schuyler; and parents Ezio and Ida Pellegrini.

She is survived by her loving children: Cary (Jane) Schuyler, Dane Schuyler, Gwen (Chris) deLutio, Lynn (Jack) Garzelloni; beloved grandchildren: Derek (Jennifer) Brummet, Jerre Pietrzak, J.D. (Kelley) Schuyler, Rachel (Steve) Wagner, Nole Schuyler, Drew (Kate) deLutio, Mary deLutio, Ben (Emily) Schuyler, Julia (Joe) Gattone, Joey (Antoinette) deLutio, and Paul deLutio; great-grandchildren: Liam, Elizabeth, Jack, Gianna, Lou, Mary Rose, Victor, Lewis, Joey, and Giuliana; brother Ronald (Marilyn) Pellegrini; sisters-in-law: Clara Cahill and Kareen (Richard) Nielsen, as well as many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Mannee was a devoted member of Lowell's First United Methodist Church, where she was involved in numerous activities over the years.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First United Methodist Church, 520 E. Commercial Ave., Lowell, IN 46356, or Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

Private Services will be held at her church with Private Burial in Lowell Memorial Cemetery, all through SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, Lowell. www.sheetsfuneral.com

