EAST CHICAGO, IN - Manuel A. Ramos, age 76 of East Chicago, IN passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Guadalupe M. Ramos; son, Manuel E. (Susie) Ramos; two grandsons: Mario and Jose Ramos; brother, Jorge Ramos; nieces, nephews and cousins. Preceded in death by his parents, Anselmo and Hilda Ramos; and brothers: Adolfo and David Ramos.

Visitation at FIFE FUNERAL HOME, 4201 Indianapolis Blvd., East Chicago, IN will be from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. Rev. Stephen Kosinski will hold services at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.

Manuel retired from American Steel Foundries in East Chicago and was a former employee at DFI Insulation in Hammond, IN. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated. To share an online condolence, logon to www.fifefuneralhome.com

