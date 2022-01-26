 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Manuel "Manny" Lee Furlong

Manuel "Manny" Lee Furlong

Jan. 5, 1944 - Jan. 5, 2022

LADY LAKE, FL -

Manuel "Manny" Lee Furlong, 78, of Lady Lake, FL, formerly of Portage, IN passed away peacefully on January 5, 2022. He was born on January 5, 1944, in New Madrid, MO. Manny was an ironworker and erection superintendent for many years. He was a member of the Lady Lake United Methodist Church, a foster parent, had a great sense of humor, spoke his mind freely, and enjoyed golfing and spending time with family, friends, and his dog, Pepper. Manny was loved greatly and will be deeply missed.

Manny was preceded in death by his parents; his wives: Janet "Kay" (Zwergel) Furlong (1943-1994) and Agnes Virginia (Milcoff) Furlong (1946-2019). He is survived by Art Furlong of Inverness, FL, John (Jannette) Furlong of Lake Station, IN; Debra (John) Creech of Portage, IN; grandchildren: Artie, Nathan, Abbigail, April, Jessica, Hanna; and Virginia's children, Rhonda (David) Williams of Chesterton, IN, Lynnette (David) Ryan of Peach Tree City, GA and Michael (Barbara) Milcoff of Porter, IN; grandchildren: Suzanne, Jennifer, Katelynn, Elizabeth, Jackson, Michael.

Manny's family will be hosting a celebration of life in his honor as opposed to traditional funeral services. Manny's family invites all of his loved ones to join us in celebrating his life on Tuesday, February 6, 2022, from 4-7:00 p.m. in the back room of Tony's Place, his favorite pizza hangout, 218 E. Lincolnway, Valparaiso, IN 46383.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association.

