GARY, IN - Manuel "MJ" J. Cerda, age 84 of Gary, passed away on February 19, 2020. He was a graduate of Froebel H.S. Class of '54. Manuel retired from E J & E Railway after 30 years of service. He loved attending Notre Dame games with his son. He was also an avid Bears and Cubs fan. Manuel was a loving husband, father, and adored his two granddaughters and will be missed by all. He had a passion for gatherings in the backyard for cookouts with his family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Lauro and Socorro Cerda.