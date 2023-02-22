DYER - Manuel "Rick" Morfin, 85 of Dyer, IN passed away on Friday, February 17, 2023. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Liliana (nee Gastalaski); daughters, Michelle (Edward) Wilson, Rose (John) Kennedy and Lali (Daniel) Rasala-Cuevas; grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Emily, Kyle, Victoria and Natalie; sister-in-law, Emily Morfin; numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Francisco and Rosa Morfin; siblings: Frank (Clara) Morfin, Hope (John) Castellanos, Rose (Paul) Mendoza, Connie (Tom) Martinez and Rudy Morfin.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, February 24, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Michael the Archangel Church, 1 W. Wilhelm St. Schererville, IN. Interment will be at Calumet Park Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be on Thursday, February 23, 2023 from 3:00-8:00 p.m. at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN and on Friday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the church.

Rick was a graduate of Lew Wallace High School and proudly served with the U.S. Army. He was a charter member of American Legion Post 508 in East Chicago, IN and a current member of Post 20 in Crown Point, IN. Rick was a retired Pipefitter, Local 1010, from Inland Steel. In lieu of flowers, contributions to DAV Chapter #17 – Hammond, PO box 766, Hammond IN 46325, in his memory would be appreciated. www.kishfuneralhome.net