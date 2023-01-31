June 20, 1949 - Jan. 28, 2023

DeMOTTE, IN - Marash "Mario" Nikollaj, age 73, of DeMotte, IN, passed away on Saturday, January 28, 2023.

Mario is survived by his wife of 36 years, Aga Nikollaj; sons: Joseph, Mark, Tom, and Nikol Nikollaj; daughter, Marija Lekocaj; son-in-law, Vas Lekocaj; daughter-in-laws: Adelina and Maria Nikollaj; brothers: Nuo, Leka, and Petar Nikollaj; sister, Gjyste; grandson, Mario; and many nieces and nephews.

Mario was preceded in death by his parents: Kola and Filja Nikollaj; and brothers: Toma, Marku, and Gjeto Nikollaj.

Mario worked in the union Local 6787 as a millwright for 45 years, working for companies such as Bethlehem Steel, ArcelorMittal, and Cleveland Cliffs. He was also a former owner of The Beach Cafe in Gary, IN. Mario was a hard worker and a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend.

Friends may visit with the family on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at GEISEN FUNERA, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM.

Visit Mario's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.