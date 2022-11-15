CHANDLER, AZ - Marc Leonard Millies, 50 was welcomed into God's loving arms on October 22, 2022, passing peacefully in his sleep at his home in Chandler, Arizona, where he was a member of Gethsemane Lutheran Church.

Marc was born and raised in Munster, Indiana, and baptized into the Christian faith and Church as a fourth-generation member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church. He attended St. Paul's Lutheran School through 8th grade, and the faith that was nurtured there remained with him throughout his life. He worked locally in electrical and lighting design for the family business, Millies Engineering Group until he left to pursue similar work with firms in Las Vegas and Phoenix.

Family was a big part of Marc's life. He cherished time at the family lake house in Michigan, and especially loved doing anything with his sons Jonah and Teigen whose sports and activities he coached, cheered, and filled with a father's loving care and passion. Marc also loved to cook and grill out, to root for the Chicago Bears through thick and thin, to put on great fireworks displays, and just generally to enjoy life with those he loved.

Marc was preceded in death by his mother Patricia Millies and his Aunt Marlene Laramie and Uncle Hank Knueppel. He is survived by his father and stepmother Ron and Karen Millies, his former wife Mayfann Millies, sons V. Jonah (Keyla) Ngujo and Teigen Millies, brother Lee (Beth) Millies and their children Steven (Laura and children Aiden, Jacob, and Avery) Millies and Anna Millies, brother Mike Millies and his children Tennille, DJ, and Kelliann, sister Michelle (Chris) Maxson, brother Matt (Sarah) Millies with children Max, Taylor, and Matty, his Uncle Bob (Vicky) Millies, his Aunt Judy Kueppel, and many beloved cousins.

A remembrance and celebration of Marc's life in this world and eternal life will take place at St. Paul's Lutheran Church (8601 Harrison, Munster) on Saturday, November 19 with Pastor Peter Speckhard officiating. Visitation will be at 9:30 a.m., service at 11:00 a.m. All are invited to the luncheon at St. Paul's after the service to share any fond, interesting, or fun memories of Marc and encouraged to write them down for inclusion in a keepsake book for family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family hopes those who wish to honor Marc's memory will donate to the Beckman Scholarship Fund, which help those in need to get a Christian education at St. Paul's Lutheran School.