MUNSTER, IN - Marc Lloyd Robertson, age 69, passed away on July 14, 2022, at home surrounded by his family, after a 23-year-long battle with Multiple Myeloma. Marc was born in Terre Haute, IN, and was a 1971 graduate of Munster High School. Marc enjoyed a long career with the Lake County Parks and Recreation Department, serving as the park manager at the Grand Kankakee Marsh for 12 years and assistant superintendent until his retirement. Marc was an aficionado of nature and the outdoors. He especially loved adventures: hunting with his favorite dog Bubba and his "Marsh Mellow Gang," fishing trips at Kentucky Lake with his buddy Danny, hiking the Grand Canyon with his good pal and fellow cancer survivor Gary, and riding his Harley on motorcycle trips with his close friend John. After his retirement, he enjoyed ample time at his cabin near Patoka Lake and countless pontoon cruises with family and friends. Over the last few years, his favorite memories were made while spending time at home with his twin granddaughters, who brought much joy to him in his final years as his health kept him from the adventures he had so loved.
Marc is survived by his wife of 45 years, Ann Robertson, who has steadfastly fought cancer alongside him in order to give him as much time as possible with those he loved. He is also survived by his children Casey Robertson and Sara (Chad) Wietbrock; grandchildren Addison and Payton Wietbrock; brother Keith (Katie) Robertson; sisters Rhonda (Jeff) Craver and Beth (Steve) Winkler; sister-in-law Mary Robertson; step-mother Ruth Robertson; step-brother Chris (Holly) Markovich; step-sisters Debbie (Carl) D'Arcy, Lainey (Tom) McKenna, Karen (Mike) Kurcz, and Nikki (Dave) Morfas, as well as innumerable nieces, nephews, family, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Edward and Joan Robertson, and his brother Chris Robertson.
A celebration of life will be held on Friday, August 12 at the Design Barn, 312 N. Madison St, Hebron, IN, from 4:00-9:00 pm with a memorial ceremony at 6:30. All friends and family are welcome to attend. In lieu of donations and flowers, the family asks for donations to be made in his honor to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation at www.themmrf.org.
