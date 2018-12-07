LOWELL, IN - Marcella (Castro) Robledo passed away December 3, 2018, at the Cedar Creek Health Campus.
Marcella was born January 4, 1918 in Taylor, TX. She was the youngest of eight children born to Bernardo and Conception Castro.
She is survived by her son Tony Robledo, daughter-in law Carolyn Robledo, two grandsons: Andy (Christy) Robledo and Justin Robledo; five great grandchildren: Andrew, Alyssa, Luke, Nick and Seven; nephews: Roy Aleman and Rick Castro. nieces: Esther Alcocer, Lupe Carrizales, Virginia Arzola, Gloria Castro and Brenda Aleman.
A thank you to her four great-nieces, Marietta Zakrzewski, Patty Estrada, Linda Maldonado and Dolores Rucoba.
Preceded in death by her husband Sam Robledo, her brothers: Polina, Joe, Tom, Manuel, Nato; sisters: Carmen O'Campo and Zenaida (Sadie) Aleman.
Visitation will be held on Sunday December 9, 2018 from 4:00-8:00 p.m at the LINCOLN RIDGE FUNERAL HOME, 7607 W. Lincoln Hwy., Schererville (Rt. 30 east of Cline Ave.). She will be laid to rest at St. Mary's Cemetery in Taylor, TX.
Marcella enjoyed working and worked well into her 80s. Her hobbies were talking, sewing, cleaning and cooking. She loved animals. She wanted to die working, with either a broom or rake in her hand.