Marcella D. Bazarko (nee Requarth)

Marcella Bazarko was bon on December 3, 1924 to Harry John and Opal Mae Requarth. She had been a longtime resident of the Whiting-Robertsdale Community and was a graduate of George Rogers Clark High School, Class of 1942. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting, the St. John Rosary Society, the Daughters of Isabella, Circle 81 (serving as its secretary for many years) and was a retiree of the Bank of Indiana (Chase Bank). Marcella loved life and loved to laugh. She was very witty and had a wonderful sense of humor. She enjoyed playing Scrabble and pinochle. She loved to write poetry and to spoil her grandchildren. Devoted to her family, Marcella will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the St. John the Baptist Catholic Church (Steeple Repair Fund), would be appreciated. (219) 659-4400.