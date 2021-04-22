HAMMOND, IN - Marcella Irene Gercken was born February 3, 1943 in Hammond, Indiana. She is preceded in passing by her parents, Rollin M. and Nema I. Schahfer. She graduated from Hammond High School and Indiana University, where she won the Outstanding Band Woman Award. She was President of Tau Beta Sigma, an honorary band sorority and President of District VII, Tau Beta Sigma.

Marcella married Donald Jacob Gercken, (predeceased 2016) in 1968. Marcella taught private music lessons for many years, including time at Grimmer Middle School in Schererville, IN where she taught piano, organ and woodwind instruments. They had no children, but remained close with former students, Cathy Beiriger and Becki Howe Hartley. Marcella had a foster sister from IU, Dr. Premvadee Tanlamai, of Boston, MA. Don and Marcella's foster son, Paibul Ratanasirintrawoot (Dr. Paul Linn) of Honolulu, HI, lived with them while at IU. She is survived by her brother-in-law, Clyde (Arlene) Gercken of Saint John, IN; her sister-in-law, Norma (Neil) Cathcart of Modesto, CA; and numerous nieces and nephews.