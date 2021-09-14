Marcella M. Gerhardt

HAMMOND, IN - Marcella M. Gerhardt, nee Cronister, age 74, of Hammond, IN, passed away on Thursday, September 9, 2021.

She is survived by three children: Rosemary (Harry "Jim", Jr.) Patterson, Christine (Peter) Day, and Kevin (Gretchen) Gerhardt; seven grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren plus one "on the way"; three siblings: Carol (late Roy) Casey, Harold (Judy) Cronister, and Gary (Sandy) Cronister; father-in-law, Daniel (late Mary) Gerhardt, Sr.; sister-in-law, Anna Marie (Donald) Tyrka; several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husband, Daniel Gerhardt, Jr., and brother Raymond Cronister.

Visitation on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, from 3:00-8:00 p.m. at the ANTHONY & DZIADOWICZ FUNERAL HOME, 4404 Cameron Avenue, Hammond (5 block W. of Calumet, 1 block N. of Gostlin). There will be a prayer service on Wednesday evening at 6 p.m. A Graveside Service will be held on Thursday, September16, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. with Pastor Charlie Arms officiating at Calumet Park Cemetery, 2305 W. 73rd St., Merrillville, IN. We will meet at Calumet Park Funeral Home, 7535 Taft Avenue, Merrillville, at 1:15 p.m. and process to the cemetery for the Service.

Mrs. Gerhardt was a lifelong Hammond resident. She was a former employee of the Horseshoe Casino. Marcella enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, which was her passion. She was a member of Momentum Church of Crown Point. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions to the Ronald McDonald House would be appreciated.