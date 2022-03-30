HAMMOND, IN - Marcella Yatsko, age 104, passed away Saturday, March 26, 2022.

She was born in Hammond, IN to the late Bernard and Elizabeth Berg. Her father was the caretaker of St. Joseph Cemetery in Hammond, IN and at a young age she helped her mother with a flower stand on holidays where she developed a green thumb. Marcella later worked at Mills Brothers fruit market. To this day her children learned from her to knock on a watermelon and to pick the one that sounds hollow (sweet every time). On October 4, 1941, she married Andrew Yatsko and they moved to Gary, IN, to start a family. She was the head cook at Holy Trinity School for many years.

Marcella was preceded in death by: grandson Paulie Yatsko, husband Andrew, her brothers: Albert, Bernard, Chuck, and Robert, sisters: Agnes, Margaret, Dorothy, Betty, and Florence. She is survived by: daughter Dolores (Gerald) Rerick, sons Kenneth (Mary Ann) Yatsko, and Daniel (Linda) Yatsko, grandchildren: Raymond (Kelly) Rerick, Cheryl (Brian) Martlage, Cindy Shacki (Tony), Pam (Glen) Berg, Timothy Yatsko, Sandy Yatsko (Greg) Wisinski, Jeff (Becky) Yatsko, and Carrie (Tim) McGrath.

There are also 18 great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren, along with many nieces and nephews. On January 20, 2018, she met with many family members and friends to celebrate her Centennial birthday. Her famous barbecue recipe was on the menu.

Visitation will be Sunday, April 3, 2022, at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Rd (one block south of Ridge Rd) Highland, IN, 46322 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will be Monday, April 4, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Grace Church, 3025 Highway Ave, Highland, IN, 46322 with Rev. Brian Chadwick officiating. Burial at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens.

