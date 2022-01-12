Sept. 27,1927 - Jan. 4, 2022

VALPARAISO, IN - Marcelle J. Domke, 94, of Valparaiso, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Tuesday, January 4, 2022. She was born September 27, 1927, in Hecla, South Dakota, to Gaylord and Luella (Oltman) Thorpe.

Marcelle was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, where she had been involved in the altar guild, Sunday School and women's Bible study. Traveling to visit family and playing card games with her children and grandchildren brought joy to Marcie's life. She was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother who devoted her life to caring for her family.

Marcelle's faith was of the utmost importance to her, and she was a dependable prayer warrior for those who needed it. Marcie will be remembered for her selflessness and the tender love and care she gave to everyone around her.

On June 15, 1946, Marcelle married Paul H. Domke, who preceded her in death in 2020.