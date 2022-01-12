Sept. 27,1927 - Jan. 4, 2022
VALPARAISO, IN - Marcelle J. Domke, 94, of Valparaiso, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Tuesday, January 4, 2022. She was born September 27, 1927, in Hecla, South Dakota, to Gaylord and Luella (Oltman) Thorpe.
Marcelle was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, where she had been involved in the altar guild, Sunday School and women's Bible study. Traveling to visit family and playing card games with her children and grandchildren brought joy to Marcie's life. She was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother who devoted her life to caring for her family.
Marcelle's faith was of the utmost importance to her, and she was a dependable prayer warrior for those who needed it. Marcie will be remembered for her selflessness and the tender love and care she gave to everyone around her.
On June 15, 1946, Marcelle married Paul H. Domke, who preceded her in death in 2020.
She is survived by their four children: Paula Rukavina, Carla (Dr. Michael) Weiss and Gayla Domke, all of Valparaiso, and Keith E. (Nancy) Domke of Boerne, Texas; grandchildren: Tim (Jody) Saylor, Kevin Saylor, Megan (Chris) Marolf, Kaitlin Weiss, Amelia Domke, Rachelle (Charles) Willgren and Justine Domke; great-grandchildren: Carolyn (Ryan), Jacob, Natalie, Owen, Hugo, Khalen and Ezekiel; and many nieces, nephews, godchildren and friends.
She was also preceded in death by her parents, Gaylord Thorpe and Luella and Arthur Bentley; brother G. Keith Thorpe; son-in-law Michael Rukavina; and granddaughter-in-law Sunshine Saylor.
A private memorial service was held on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Immanuel Lutheran Church.
Memorial donations may be made to Immanuel Lutheran School in Valparaiso. MOELLER FUNERAL HOME is entrusted with the arrangements.