July 30, 1964 - March 31, 2023

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Marcia A. Jurek (nee Roe), age 58, of Schererville, IN, passed away on Friday, March 31, 2023. She is survived by her children Madeline and Thomas; parents Jerry and Sharon Roe; siblings Michael (Cathy) Roe, Donna (Brent) Reasner, and Chrisanne (Richard) Jones; and several nieces, nephews, family members and friends.

Marcia graduated from Lake Central High School with the Class of ’82. She went on to work as a nurse for thirty years at Community Hospital in Munster. Marcia was also a dedicated member of Faith Church. Funeral services were held at Marcia's church at an earlier date.

Marcia was a loving and devoted mother, sister, and daughter who will be greatly missed.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Brain Tumor Association; or to Dunes Hospice, who provided exceptional care to Marcia.