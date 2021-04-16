EAST SIDE — Marcia A. Philbrook (nee Czaszewicz), 86, late of East Side, passed away Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Winston Philbrook. Loving mother of Robert (Deborah) Philbrook, the late Eleanor Colley and the late Thomas Philbrook. Caring grandmother of Michael, Jamie, Eric and the late Nicole. Cherished great-grandmother of Katelyn (Laczkowski) Penzato, Alyssa Kammer, Liam Myers and Lilah Myers. Proud great-great grandmother of Lyla Penzato. Dear sister of the late Bob (late Ann) Czaszewicz. Kind aunt to many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents, Frank and Anna Czaszewicz.