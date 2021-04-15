 Skip to main content
Marcia A. Philbrook (nee Czaszewicz)

EAST SIDE - Marcia A. Philbrook (nee Czaszewicz), age 86, late of East Side, passed away Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Winston Philbrook. Loving mother of Robert (Deborah) Philbrook, the late Eleanor Colley and the late Thomas Philbrook. Caring grandmother of Michael, Jamie, Eric and the late Nicole. Cherished great grandmother of Katelyn (Laczkowski) Penzato, Alyssa Kammer, Liam Myers and Lilah Myers. Proud great great grandmother of Lyla Penzato. Dear sister of the late Bob (late Ann) Czaszewicz. Kind aunt to many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents: Frank and Anna Czaszewicz.

Visitation 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., Saturday, April 17, 2021 with an 11:30 a.m. Prayer Service at GRIESEL JIMENEZ STODDEN FUNERAL HOME, 10240 S. Ewing Avenue, Chicago, IL 60617. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL. 773.768.0632 or www.grieselfh.com

