WANATAH, IN — Marcia A. Santacaterina, 84, of Wanatah, IN, formerly of South Holland, IL, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, December 19, 2020. She was born January 20, 1936, in Chicago to Eugene and Hattie (Gill) Poledziewski and graduated from Fenger High School. Marcia adored her children and grandchildren and loved being able to cook large meals for them and their friends, but insisted that there be no "leftovers." If she could cheer on her beloved Cubs at the same time, so much the better.