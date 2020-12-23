Marcia A. Santacaterina
WANATAH, IN — Marcia A. Santacaterina, 84, of Wanatah, IN, formerly of South Holland, IL, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, December 19, 2020. She was born January 20, 1936, in Chicago to Eugene and Hattie (Gill) Poledziewski and graduated from Fenger High School. Marcia adored her children and grandchildren and loved being able to cook large meals for them and their friends, but insisted that there be no "leftovers." If she could cheer on her beloved Cubs at the same time, so much the better.
Survivors include her children, Ken Santacaterina (Julie), of Wanatah and Lynn Santacaterina, of Minnesota; brother, Wayne Poledziewski (Janice); grandchildren: Chris, Steven, Caitlin, Kenneth, Jenna, Joseph and Jacob; great-grandchildren: Cameron, Giuliana, Vincenzo, Kynlee, Emerie, Santino and Mackan; and many loving nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Santacaterina; two sons, Alan and Steven Santacaterina (Jodi); and one brother, Marvin Poledziewski.
A visitation will be held Monday, December 28, 2020, from 11:00-11:45 a.m. at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, Valparaiso, with funeral service beginning at 11:45 a.m. and burial following at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL. Memorial donations may be made to the Humane Society.