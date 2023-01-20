Marcia Ellen Boyd

MANSFIELD, TX - Marcia fell asleep in death surrounded by family January 12, 2023. She was the firstborn to Samuel and Jeannette Boyd and was a resident of Indiana for most of her life. She is preceded in death by her beloved parents as well as her son, Scott Schmidt. She is survived by her children: Kathleen Stenlund, Jamie (Jennene) Schmidt and Shannon Schmidt.

She was devoted to her family and would give you the shirt off her back if you needed it. She was a fond niece and cousin to many aunts, uncles and cousins. She enjoyed nature, especially horses and birds. She enjoyed painting, sewing and fishing. She attended Indiana University and Purdue where she received her associates and then bachelor's degree in nursing. She loved being a nurse and worked tirelessly at it for decades. She was a Jehovah's Witness and drew great comfort from her faith. The funeral service will be February 4, 2023 at 2:00pm at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Crown Point, Indiana.