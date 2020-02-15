Marcia Haberlin

LOWELL, IN - Marcia Haberlin 96, of Lowell, passed away Thursday, February 13, 2020. She is survived by her sons, Millard (Jannon) Clark, Jr., William (Joya) Clark, Daniel (Beye) Clark; daughter, Cynthia (David) Herz; step children, Charles (Lynne) Haberlin, Patricia (Bob) Bunkowfst, Karen Haberlin; grandchildren, Cameron Clark, Ember Atkinson, Nathaniel Clark, Vanessa Beaver, Jessica Bochart, Amanda Curtis, Leah Holding, Hudson Clark, Jacob Clark; step grandchildren, Larry Hammersley, Wendy Carlin, Valorie Bunkowfst, Jacob Haberlin and Katie Pittz; 13 great grandchildren; sister in law, Joan Smith. Preceded in death by her husbands, Millard Clark, Sr. and Elmer Haberlin; brother, Theo Smith.

Marcia worked many years as a saleslady at The Davis Store in Lowell and was a lifetime member of Lowell Church of Christ. Visitation, Monday, February 17, 2020 from 11:00 AM-2:00 PM with Funeral Service following at 2:00 PM, all at her church, Lowell Church of Christ, 299 N. Burr St. Burial will follow in Lowell Memorial Gardens with Pastor Chuck Hochmuth officiating. www.sheetsfuneral.com

