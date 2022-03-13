ROLLING PRAIRIE, IN - It is with great sadness that the family of Marcia Lange, age 87, of Rolling Prairie, Indiana, (formerly of Carlsbad, CA, and Lansing, IL) announces her passing on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at University of Chicago Hospital.

An only child herself, Marcia surrounded herself with a large family. She is survived by her five children: Galen "Butch" Lange, Denise (Ron) Dudek, Darcelle Lange, Steven (Lynn) Lange, and Daniel (Heather) Lange; Eight grandchildren: Scott (Natalie) Lange, Renee Dudek, Ryan Dudek, Ronnie Dudek, Shauna (Mike) Georgeff, Stevie (Jensen) Lange, Danielle Lange, Hannah Lange; and eleven great-grandchildren: Carson and Camden Lange, Dylan and Alyssa Cortinas, Kyle and Aiden Dudek, Juliette Dudek, Annabelle and Benjamin Georgeff, Addilynn, Charlotte, and Ellianna Lange:; Sisters-in-law: Sharon (Jerry) Taylor, and Karleen Krikshiunas; and many neices and nephews.

Marcia was preceded in death by her parents: George and Marie Peeples; and husband of 54 years, Galen "Butch" Lange.

Together their entrepreneurial spirit led Marcia and Butch to create several successful businesses, including Butch's Food Mart and Lange's Restaurant and Lounge in Lansing, Illinois, and Lange's Boulevard Golf in Highland, Indiana.

Golfing was a favorite activity over the course of Marcia's life, and one in which she excelled, competing in many tournaments, and winning championships. She frequently traveled with friends to play in different courses around the country and played and competed regularly at courses and country clubs nearer to her home.

Marcia worked alongside Butch in philanthropic work and supported him as he rose through the ranks of the Masonic Lodge, and Shriners, becoming First Lady as he served as Potentate of the Orak Temple.

She enjoyed playing Bingo and was a voracious reader, always having a book in hand, and several more on her nightstand. An avid cook and baker, Marcia created, collected, and shared her recipes with her family, which will continue to be passed down through the generations.

Marcia will be greatly missed by her family, and they will honor her wishes to not hold services. Cremation arrangements entrusted to Rees Funeral Home, Olson Chapel. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.