In Loving Memory Of Marcie Riley (Wishnevski) on her 60th Birthday 7/11/59 - 6/10/07

Bob Wishnevski on his 86th Birthday.

Love you both — miss ya

Marty, Bobbie, Bill,

Michael, Rob Families

