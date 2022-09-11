March 4, 1956 - Sep. 1, 2022

CHARLES TOWN, WV - Marcus Eugene Smith, age 66, passed away Thursday, September 1, 2022 in Charles Town, West Virginia. Marcus was born on March 4, 1956 in Chicago, IL. He was preceded in death by his parents: Willie Jean (Warren) Smith and Curtis Lee Smith; wife, Stella Mae Smith; cousin, Al Warren, who was raised with him as a brother.

The youngest of three sons, Marcus accepted Christ as a youth, and graduated from Hammond Technical Vocational High School in 1974. A United States veteran, Marcus served as an Army Specialist, receiving the Army Service Ribbon, Good Conduct Medal Bronze clasp with 2 loops, and Marksman Badge with rifle M-16 bar. He received an Honorable Discharge after six and a half years of service.

Marcus was an award-winning cinematographer with over 20 years of experience. Receiving two Emmy Awards, and the Sony Innovators Award, Marcus' body of work included documentaries for PBS, History Channel, HBO, A&E, Showtime, and the Discovery Channel. Other film projects included work for the NAACP, American Red Cross, Howard University, the NFL (National Football League), United Way, and Reebok. Even so, Marcus was a very humble man who loved his family.

He leaves to cherish his memory; daughter, Nikki D. Smith of Martinsburg, WV.; brothers: Eric O. (Sandra) Smith, of Hammond, IN, Anthony L. Smith, of Gary, IN; sister, Opaline Claybrooks of Detroit, MI; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends; and the numerous colleagues with whom he worked.

Per his request, Marcus' body will be cremated and his ashes returned to his childhood home of Hammond, IN. Funeral services will not be provided.

The family of Marcus E. Smith wishes to thank each of you for your expressions of love and support, prayers, letters and cards, calls and texts, and especially your acts of kindness at our time of sorrow. We wish to make a special acknowledgement to Clay Lashley and Susanna Buckles for their generosity, love and care of Marcus in the final months of his life. We will never forget it.