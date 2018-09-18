MERRILLVILLE, IN - Marcus (Sonny) Rapo, age 80 of Merrillville, passed away Sunday, September 16, 2018. Sonny was a lifelong area resident and member of St Sava Serbian Orthodox Church. He was a diehard Chicago Cubs fan and truly loved his family very much.
Marcus is preceded in death by his parents Marko and Kathryn Rapo and sister Mitzi Labash. Marcus is survived by his sister, Nada Jankowski of Merrillville and brother, Louie (Pat) Rapo of Arizona; brother- in-law, Larry Labash of Cedar Lake; nieces: Roni (Bill) Mathews, Sharon (Howard) Nichol; nephews: Mark (Heidi) Jankowski, Philip (Ferol) Labash, and Scott (Heidi) Rapo; great nieces and nephews: Kristen (Dr Bryan Vonasek), Lauren, Mark, Jacob, Kyle, Jason, Tyler, Danny, David, Claire, Ashley, Ryan and Kaylee; great-great niece, Emily; and numerous cousins including Milan and Yovanka Petko of Ontairo, Canada.
Visitation will be Wednesday, Sept 19, 2019 at the CALUMET PARK FUNERAL CHAPEL, 7535 Taft St, Merrillville from 4:00p.m. to 8:00p.m. with a Pomen Service at 7:00p.m.. V Rev. Father Marko Matic officiating. Funeral Services will be held Thursday directly at 10:00a.m., St Sava Serbian Orthodox Church, 9191 Mississippi St, Merrillville. Interment Calumet Park Cemetery. Sonny will be fondly remembered and missed by all who knew him.
