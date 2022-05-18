Mardel Weldon

HIGHLAND, IN - Mardel, proud to be 80 years old, of Highland joined her beloved husband of 55 years, Jack Weldon, in Heaven on May 5, 2022, after a courageous battle with Leukemia. She is survived by her devoted son and caregiver, Ron Weldon of Highland, IN, cherished daughter and "son"-in-law, Susan and Michael Ondas of East Hampton, CT, treasured grandsons Austin and Jarod Ondas, brother-in-law William (Virginia) Weldon of Tennessee, cousins, nieces, nephews, life-long friends and neighbors. She was preceded in death by her husband (Jack), parents (Gus and Delphene Mikalauski), sister (Sharon), brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, and her precious Yorkie, Little Elvis.

Mardel was a member of Our Lady of Grace Church and a graduate of East Chicago Washington High School, Class of 1959. She was especially fond of her "Harbor" friends, Kappa Psi Girls and the memories they share. From painting, crocheting, and knitting, she was quite the crafter. She loved a good card game, winning at Canasta, trips to the Casinos and shopping. She adored time with her grandsons baking cookies and her famous lemon cake. Mardel loved her lunches especially at Schoop's, Carrabba's, Texas Corral or Gino's and watching the Hallmark Channel, detective/crime/lawyer or medical dramas, Price is Right and Wheel of Fortune! Most of all Mardel was an amazingly faithful, prayerful, loving and dedicated Daughter, Sister, Wife, Mother, Gramma and Friend. In memory of Mardel, take someone for lunch and enjoy the blessings of friendship and family.

Mardel and Family would like to thank all her doctors and their staffs for their care, support and respect during her past and recent battles with cancer. A special Thank You to everyone (you know who you are) that have consistently called and/or sent cards with expressions of love, support and encouragement.

A Memorial Gathering celebrating the life of Mardel will be held Friday, May 20, 2022 at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Road (one block south of Ridge Road) Highland, Indiana, 46322 from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday, May 21, 2022 at Our Lady of Grace Church 3025 Highway Avenue, Highland, Indiana at 12:30 PM with Reverend Brian Chadwick officiating.

Love, Hugs and Prayers to our newest Angel in Heaven.