Marek Laszczuk

Marek led an extraordinary life but later battled dementia. He was the Ringmaster of a traveling circus in Europe until 1983 when he immigrated to Chicago as a political refugee with his wife and daughter. He later worked in hospitality, sales, retail management, taught Saturday Polish school, and owned a computer teaching and repair business. Marek was a performer at heart and loved teaching his granddaughter about the arts. He enjoyed traveling to warmer climates and made Arizona his home for many years. His wife, Jola, was the only love of his life and after her passing 21 years ago, they are finally reunited. Always in a good mood, he can be remembered whistling or singing.