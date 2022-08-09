Jan. 1, 1949 - Aug. 5, 2022
FORT WAYNE - Marek Laszczuk, age 73, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Friday, August 5, 2022 in Fort Wayne, IN (formerly of Crown Point, IN). Born January 1, 1949 in Warsaw, Poland.
Marek is survived by his daughter, Sandra Sternberg; granddaughter, Lola Sternberg; brothers: Maciej and Jacek Laszczuk; nieces and a nephew.
Preceded in death by his wife, Jolanta Laszczuk; mother, Jadwiga Laszczuk; father, Boleslaw Laszczuk; and stepfather, Stanislaw Rogozinski.
Marek led an extraordinary life but later battled dementia. He was the Ringmaster of a traveling circus in Europe until 1983 when he immigrated to Chicago as a political refugee with his wife and daughter. He later worked in hospitality, sales, retail management, taught Saturday Polish school, and owned a computer teaching and repair business. Marek was a performer at heart and loved teaching his granddaughter about the arts. He enjoyed traveling to warmer climates and made Arizona his home for many years. His wife, Jola, was the only love of his life and after her passing 21 years ago, they are finally reunited. Always in a good mood, he can be remembered whistling or singing.
Funeral Services will be private with only close family members present.
Arrangements entrusted to Geisen Funeral, Cremation & Reception Centre.
Visit Marek's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.