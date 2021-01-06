Margaret A. Chidester
MERRILLVILLE, IN — Margaret Chidester, 91, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 2, 2021. She is survived by her loving children, Margaret "Peg" (John) Fiala, Jake (Andrea) Chidester and Debra "Deb" (Gary Bowser) Poxon; adored grandchildren: Brian (Staci) Harpp, Jeff (Abbe) Harpp, Angela (Jeff) Hassen, Greg (Melanie) Chidester, Theresa (Michael) Galaboff, Michael (Kathy) Fiala, Sarah (Chase) Glancy and Patrick (Felicia) Poxon; cherished great-grandchildren: Nolyn Harpp, Neely Harpp, Cash Harpp, Finley Harpp, Abigail Daly, Jacob Fiala, Joshua Fiala and River Glancy (expected June of 2021); brother, James (Elaine) Myers; and sister, Ruth Morris.
Preceded in death by her mother, Margaret Myers-Morris; father, Loris Myers; and stepfather, Joseph Morris; husband of 54 years, Jacob (Neal) Chidester; daughter, Darlene Harpp; and siblings, Lou Myers, John Myers and Anna Frances Trafny.
Margaret worked for many years in sales at Barnett's and Carson's. She was the last original Thursday Girl. Margaret now joins Carol, Mary, Ginny, Lil, Loretta, Kay, Donna and Rita at the Tripoli Table. She was a member of the God Squad and Woman's Club at St. Stephen Martyr Catholic Church. Margaret and her late husband, Jacob, enjoyed traveling throughout the U. S. One of her most memorable trips was to Italy with her dear friend, Isabelle Ramirez.
Margaret will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Friday, January 8, 2021, 10:00 AM, at St. Stephen Martyr Catholic Church, 5920 Waite St., Merrillville, IN, the Rev. Michael Maginot officiating. Interment will be in Calumet Park Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 7, 2021, 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM at RENDINA FUNERAL HOME, 5100 Cleveland St., Gary, IN.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The SHARE Foundation, P.O. Box 400, Rolling Prairie, IN 46371 (www.sharefoundation.org), or Cincinnati Children's Hospital (www.cincinnatichildrens.org)
Masks required to enter the building, social distancing strongly encouraged, seating will be limited. For information call 219-980-1141.