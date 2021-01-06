Margaret A. Chidester

MERRILLVILLE, IN — Margaret Chidester, 91, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 2, 2021. She is survived by her loving children, Margaret "Peg" (John) Fiala, Jake (Andrea) Chidester and Debra "Deb" (Gary Bowser) Poxon; adored grandchildren: Brian (Staci) Harpp, Jeff (Abbe) Harpp, Angela (Jeff) Hassen, Greg (Melanie) Chidester, Theresa (Michael) Galaboff, Michael (Kathy) Fiala, Sarah (Chase) Glancy and Patrick (Felicia) Poxon; cherished great-grandchildren: Nolyn Harpp, Neely Harpp, Cash Harpp, Finley Harpp, Abigail Daly, Jacob Fiala, Joshua Fiala and River Glancy (expected June of 2021); brother, James (Elaine) Myers; and sister, Ruth Morris.

Margaret worked for many years in sales at Barnett's and Carson's. She was the last original Thursday Girl. Margaret now joins Carol, Mary, Ginny, Lil, Loretta, Kay, Donna and Rita at the Tripoli Table. She was a member of the God Squad and Woman's Club at St. Stephen Martyr Catholic Church. Margaret and her late husband, Jacob, enjoyed traveling throughout the U. S. One of her most memorable trips was to Italy with her dear friend, Isabelle Ramirez.