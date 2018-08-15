DYER, IN - Margaret A. Gargas, 87, of Dyer, IN passed away on Friday, August 10, 2018. She was born on June 24, 1931 in Whiting, IN to Elmer and Margaret (nee Dvorscak) Furtyo.
Margaret is survived by her husband of 63 years Joseph M. Gargas, her children: Joseph (Donna) Gargas of Apollo Beach, FL, Mary Lynn (David) South of Schererville, IN and James (Meghan) Gargas of Frankfort, IL, grandchildren: Ashley, Malory, Joshua, Nicole and Brian, great grandchildren: Kara and Azariah. She is preceded in death by her parents.
In addition to being a dedicated wife, a loving mother and homemaker, Margaret was an administrator at Standard Oil in Whiting, IN and a manager at Marshall Field & Co. in River Oaks, Calumet City, IL.
Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Friday, August 17, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Maria Goretti Church, 500 Northgate Dr. Dyer, IN 46311 with a visitation from 9:00 a.m. until the 10:00 a.m. Mass. Burial will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery, 801 Michigan City Rd, Calumet City, IL 60409.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimers Association, 50 E 91st Ste 100 Indianapolis, IN 46209-4830 or www.alz.org/indiana.