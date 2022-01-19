 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Margaret A. Kazen
Margaret A. Kazen

Margaret A. Kazen

Feb. 1, 1941 - Jan. 14, 2022

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Margaret A. Kazen, age 80, of Merrillville, IN, passed away on Friday, January 14, 2022.

Margaret is survived by her children: Lorlei (Wayne) Solley, Lou Ann (Mike) Russell, Kelli (Harry) Arbuckle, Kim (David) Fuqua, Gordon Dale (Ashlyn) Kazen, Jr.; many grandchildren; and great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren; brothers: Bobby (Shirley) Wright and Richard (Mary) Wright; sister, Nancy (Russell) Ewoldt; and many nieces and nephews.

Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Gordon Kazen, Sr.; parents Vester and Frances Wright; and several brothers and sisters.

Margaret was a graduate of Crown Point High School. She worked at the Dyer Stardust Bowling Alley, where she coached kids. Margaret was an avid reader and enjoyed sewing and baking. She loved her grandchildren deeply.

Friends may visit with the family on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at PRUZIN & LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE, 811 E. Franciscan Dr., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM.

Funeral Services will be at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at the Funeral Home with Pastor Tom Shanahan officiating. Interment to follow at Memory Lane Cemetery in Schererville, IN.

Visit Margaret's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.

