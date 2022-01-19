Feb. 1, 1941 - Jan. 14, 2022

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Margaret A. Kazen, age 80, of Merrillville, IN, passed away on Friday, January 14, 2022.

Margaret is survived by her children: Lorlei (Wayne) Solley, Lou Ann (Mike) Russell, Kelli (Harry) Arbuckle, Kim (David) Fuqua, Gordon Dale (Ashlyn) Kazen, Jr.; many grandchildren; and great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren; brothers: Bobby (Shirley) Wright and Richard (Mary) Wright; sister, Nancy (Russell) Ewoldt; and many nieces and nephews.

Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Gordon Kazen, Sr.; parents Vester and Frances Wright; and several brothers and sisters.

Margaret was a graduate of Crown Point High School. She worked at the Dyer Stardust Bowling Alley, where she coached kids. Margaret was an avid reader and enjoyed sewing and baking. She loved her grandchildren deeply.

Friends may visit with the family on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at PRUZIN & LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE, 811 E. Franciscan Dr., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM.