HAMMOND, IN - Margaret A. Krizmanic (nee Van Curan), age 93, of Hammond, IN, formerly of South Chicago, IL, passed away on Monday, November 21, 2022.

Margaret is survived by her loving sons: Nick (Donna) Krizmanic and Kurt (Violet) Krizmanic; grandchildren: Venessa (Justin) Aloia, Nick (Kylee) Krizmanic, and Kari (Valentino Gonzalez) Krizmanic; seven precious great-grandchildren: Tino, Savanna, Angelo, Mia, Ava, Gwen, and Ty; two sisters: Marilyn (late, Bob) Turpin and Carol (late, Bob) Wright; brother, George (Lucy) Emory; and several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her beloved husband, Nick; three brothers: Pete, Art, and Howard; and one sister, June.

Margaret was born and raised in South Chicago, IL and was proud to work part-time jobs while raising her sons. She was a huge Cubs fan and will be remembered as a wonderful mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

A Visitation will be held on Monday, November 28, 2022 from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM at SIN FUNERAL HOME, 7109 Calumet Avenue, Hammond, IN. A Service Celebrating Margaret's Life will be held at 12:00 PM with Fr. Jeffrey D. Burton officiating. Burial to follow at St. John/St. Joseph Cemetery, Hammond, IN.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital.