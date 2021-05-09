Margaret A. Machucha (nee Toth)

HAMMOND, IN - Margaret A. Machuca (nee Toth), 83, of Hammond (Hessville), IN passed away peacefully on May 2, 2021. Margaret was born and raised in East Chicago, IN. She graduated from EC Roosevelt HS in 1955 and attended Indiana University. On February 15, 1958, she married Henry Machuca, Jr., who preceded her in death in 2008. They were married for 50 years. She is also preceded in death by her parents Steven and Josephine Toth.
She is survived by her brother Steven (Mary) Toth of Hobart, IN. Margaret and Henry raised three children: Dr. Wayne (Dr. Debby) Machuca of Gresham, OR, Susanne Bauer of Bloomington, IN and Daniel (Kelly) Machuca of Highland, IN. She was blessed with nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren: Jerel (Kristin), Ryan, Alec and Leala Machuca, Zachary (Ashley), Sarah (Tim), and Nicole Bauer, Anthony and Rebecca Machuca, Theodore and Olivia Machuca. She is also survived by numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was a loving dog mom to all the fur babies she had throughout her life.
Margaret was a dedicated homemaker and later worked for the Times newspaper as circulation manager once her children were grown. She and Henry loved to travel and their children have cherished memories of their adventures throughout the US and Canada. She treasured the time she spent living in Germany where Henry was stationed while in the US Army. She was an incredibly supportive mom, spending many years cheering from the bleachers and helping out with their many activities. She was a voracious reader. She enjoyed volunteering at her church, swimming, bowling, shopping, reading the paper, listening to music, playing the slots, playing pinochle with her lady's club, and working crossword puzzles. She enjoyed watching sports, crime and medical dramas and game shows on TV. She had been a member of the American Legion Auxiliary.
A funeral mass will be held on May 13, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in Hammond, IN. Fr. Charles Mosley will be officiating. Interment following at Elmwood Cemetery, Hammond, IN, where she will join her beloved Henry.
KISH FUNERAL HOME, Munster, IN, is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Humane Society of Northwest Indiana or to the charity of your choice.
Special thanks and gratitude to the caregivers with Care in Motion who provided such excellent care for our mother over the past few years.
We sure are going to miss you mom. Thank you for everything. www.kishfuneralhome.net