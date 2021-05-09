Margaret A. Machucha (nee Toth)

HAMMOND, IN - Margaret A. Machuca (nee Toth), 83, of Hammond (Hessville), IN passed away peacefully on May 2, 2021. Margaret was born and raised in East Chicago, IN. She graduated from EC Roosevelt HS in 1955 and attended Indiana University. On February 15, 1958, she married Henry Machuca, Jr., who preceded her in death in 2008. They were married for 50 years. She is also preceded in death by her parents Steven and Josephine Toth.

She is survived by her brother Steven (Mary) Toth of Hobart, IN. Margaret and Henry raised three children: Dr. Wayne (Dr. Debby) Machuca of Gresham, OR, Susanne Bauer of Bloomington, IN and Daniel (Kelly) Machuca of Highland, IN. She was blessed with nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren: Jerel (Kristin), Ryan, Alec and Leala Machuca, Zachary (Ashley), Sarah (Tim), and Nicole Bauer, Anthony and Rebecca Machuca, Theodore and Olivia Machuca. She is also survived by numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was a loving dog mom to all the fur babies she had throughout her life.