HOBART, IN - Margaret A. McDowell (nee Farmer), age 75 of Hobart passed away Friday, January 22, 2021. She was born on October 1, 1945 in Clarksville, TN to the late Gilbert L. and Virginia K. Farmer. Margaret attended and graduated from Woodlawn High School in Clarksville, TN in 1964. On June 15, 1964 she married Danny A. McDowell. No words can articulate our immeasurable loss. She was simply the best mother and wife. A natural caregiver always putting her kids first and really promoted their hopes and dreams. She always helped them and was generous with every resource she had whether it was money, time, or wisdom. Her southern roots kept her grounded and loyal. And Margaret could cook! She made everything and we love her southern comfort food cuisine! And what a phenomenal baker! She loved watching cooking shows and tutorials. The girly girl in her just loved fancy purses and fine perfumes. She loved listening to gospel music. Margaret, above all else just loved her family. She adored being a GiGi (great-grandmother). She is notorious for spoiling her grandkids, but she would go just nuts spoiling her great grandbabies. And she also loved her grandcats. She was so fun. When Margaret was in better health she loved to travel, especially to Tennessee. Margaret also collected many keepsakes and knicknacks that she kept in her curio cabinet. She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Margaret strived to make her families lives better.