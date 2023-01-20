Dec. 25, 1921 - Jan. 14, 2023

CROWN POINT, IN - Margaret A. Niksich, age 101. Late of Crown Point, IN, formerly of South Chicago. Passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 14, 2023. Born December 25, 1921 to Mike and Maria Maras. Beloved wife of the late Matthew P. Niksich for 62 years. Loving mother of Helene (late Ray) Mancini, Mary (Larry) James, and the late Matthew P. Niksich Jr. Cherished grandmother of Julie Golobic and adored great-grandma of Martin Matthew Golobic.

Survived by brother-in-law: Carl Galdina and sister–in-law: Ann Maras. Fond aunt of many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Preceded in death by sisters: Katherine, Matilda, Ann, Louise, Helen; and brother: Joseph.

Visitation will take place on Sunday, January 22, 2023 from 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Funeral Services Monday, January 23, 2023 at 10:00 a.m at the ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL, 11300 W. 97th Ln. (1/2 block west of US 41/Wicker Ave. at 97th Ln.) St. John IN to St. Mary Church (321 E. Joliet St. Crown Point, IN.) for Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital in Margaret's name. 219-365-3474 www.elmwoodchapel.com