HAMMOND, IN - Margaret A. Shawver age 70 of Hammond passed away on Friday January 24, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 40 years Terry, sons; Shaun (Pamela) Shawver, Jason Shawver, Ryan (Denise) Shawver and Derek (Joanne Lis) Shawver; grandchildren Savannah, Sophia, Anna, Logan, Katherine, Chole and Brooklyn; great granddaughter Bailey, her brother Roye (Patty) Robley. She is preceded in death by parents Roye and Clara Robley, sister Katherine Beare.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Funeral services will be held Tuesday January 28th at 10:00 a.m. at WHITE FUNERAL HOME located at 921 W. 45th Avenue Griffith with Pastor Jim Utley officiating. Cremation will follow services. Friends may meet with the family on Monday January 27th from 4:00p.m.-8:00p.m.at White Funeral Home.

Margaret was a member of Family Christian Center in Munster. She loved spending time with her family and especially her grandchildren. For more information please call White Funeral Home at 219-924-4100 or visit us at www.whitefuneralhomeofgriffith.com