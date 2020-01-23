WHEATFIELD, IN - Margaret A. Zuklin (nee Baut), age 78 of Wheatfield, IN passed away Monday January 20, 2020. She is survived by two sons John (Trisha) Zuklin, Ryan Zuklin Sr., five grandchildren Ryan JR, Alec, Kelsie, Kori, Carly, one great-grandchild Brayden; special daughter Sue Alonzo; one brother Steve (Karen) Baut; two sisters Jackie ((Lynne) Cowan, Linda (late Joe) Koscielniak; many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husband John; two sisters, Joann Wilson, Lorraine McCracken; two brothers-in-law Ted McCracken, J.R. Wilson; her parents Steve and Ann Baut.