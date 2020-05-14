×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account.
Loading&hellp;
-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.
×
Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism
Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access
Margaret Acevedo
10/30/1950 - 5/14/2018
IN LOVING MEMORY ON YOUR SECOND ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN. Loving and missing you always. Love, Mom and Family
Tags
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.