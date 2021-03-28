Margaret Agnes De Loera

CROWN POINT, IN - Margaret Agnes De Loera, of Crown Point formally of Lowell, went with the hands of the Lord peacefully on Sunday, March 21, 2021.

She leaves to cherish her memory her children that she loved deeply and were the light of her life: one daughter Veronica; three sons: Anthony (Annette), Terrance (Liz), and Matthew. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren that would always bring the biggest smile to her face and she adored with all her heart. Honorary son Kurt, honorary daughters: Vicki, Renee, Sharon, and Karen. Honorary granddaughter Andrea; numerous nieces and nephew that meant the world to her.

Preceded in death by her parents Leo and Edith Gaynor, brothers Art and LJ Gaynor, sisters Louise Sajdera and Mae Leonard.

Margaret was retired from Franciscan Health Dyer Campus with 21 years of service. She was very proud of the awards she received and the friends she made there.

Margaret loved to sew and make clothes for people and cook big meals for the family holidays. She was a person who always enjoyed laughter and seeing people have fun. She was a generous person and would help anyone when needed.