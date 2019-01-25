Margaret Ann Haack-Untch
DURHAM, NC - Margaret Ann Haack- Untch of Durham, NC, previously from Monticello In.,passed away peacefully at the age of 89 on Jan 9, 2019, with loving family at bedside. She was Born in Hammond, IN on December 1, 1929. Graduated from Tolleston HS. She spent her early years working as a bookkeeper and raising her three children. She moved to Monticello In, where she ran a day care center for several years and received much joy and satisfaction from caring for the children. She loved to take her pontoon boat out on Lake Schaffer. She was a member of the Zion Bethel Church and enjoyed listening to Christian music. The last three years of her life she lived with her daughter. Margaret will be missed by her family and friends. She was survived by daughter Lynn Runich,son Michael Baietti, brother Raymond Haack, grandchildren Christine Ortman, Jeremy Runich, Brian Untch, and seven great grandchildren. predeceased by her sons Brian ,and Bradley Untch. Sisters Frances Hansen, Alyce Rudy, Catherine Breadon, Barbara Haack, and brother Albert Haack.