BELLEAIR BLUFFS, FL - Margaret Ann Lavendusky (nee Malis), age 84, of Belleair Bluffs, FL, passed away on Wednesday, February 22, 2022.

Margaret is survived by her children: Cheryl Sunder, Edward Lavendusky, Karen (Lynn) Wright, Laura (Nate) Patten; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and her sister, Dorothy Przekwas.

Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph S. Lavendusky; and her parents: Andrew and Margaret Malis.

Margaret grew up on 11th and Jackson in Gary, attended St. Casimir grade school and Froebel HS. A member of CYA Sheil Club, she met the love of her life, dance partner and soulmate Joe. They married and built a home in Inland Manor (Miller) to raise their family. She was a member of St. Mary of the Lake Church. After Joe's death, she joined Parents without Partners and earned her Bachelor's Degree in Nursing from IUN. She worked at Methodist Hospitals in Gary and Merrillville and retired from Miller's Merry Manor in Portage. She loved dancing, reading novels, doing crossword puzzles, sewing, and gardening. She loved traveling to new places but most of all loved being surrounded by her family and friends.

Friends may visit with the family on Friday, March 11, 2022, at GEISEN-PRUZIN FUNERAL & CREMATION Services, 6360 Broadway Ave., Merrillville, IN 46410 from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM.

Prayers will take place on Saturday, March 12, 2022 at 9:15 AM at the funeral home. Funeral services to follow at 10:00 AM DIRECTLY at Our Lady of Consolation, 8303 W Taft St, Merrillville, IN 46410.

Interment to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Margaret's name to the Alzheimer's Association.

