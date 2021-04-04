Margaret Ann Phillips "Toots"

Her love of food emanated in lunch with classmates, dinner with the cousins and her stand by Chinese food pal. A master cook in the kitchen, she would always prepare enough food for Cox's Army. All were welcome at the table. She swam at the Y with her swim pals.

An avid sports fan, she had many heated discussions with her favorite late son-in-law Bill Middleton. They had a special bond and she missed him dearly.

Toots loved traveling, Brown County cabins, cruises, and sight-seeing the U.S and Europe. Her South Florida family shared many vacations ocean side with her. Tony and Kathi Phillips Thank you for the 95 on 95 drives, Nicole (Dane) Thompson the walks and talks of life lessons and Taylor Phillips. The gratitude to her caring and patient neighbors Jim and Esther Olson cannot be expressed enough. In her final days, Margaret received the most exceptional care she could have had. The strong, independent, and self-reliant woman will be loved and missed forever.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Hospice Foundation, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN, 46545.