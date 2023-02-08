Nov. 12, 1930 - Feb. 6, 2023

CROWN POINT - Margaret Ann Roman (nee Hook), age 92, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Monday, February 6, 2023.

Margaret is survived by her husband of 66 years, John Roman; children: Kenneth (Lori) Roman, Keith (Albina) Roman, Kerry (Mary) Roman, Karen (Kevin) Jackson and Kevin (Lysa) Roman; four grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Margaret was preceded in death by her parents: George M. and Catherine A. Hook; three brothers: Eugene, Peter and Paul; and two sisters: Martha and Mary.

Margaret was a member of Descent of the Holy Ghost Church in Merrillville, IN. She loved her family, enjoyed bowling and was an avid Chicago Bulls fan.

Friends may visit with the family on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 12:00 PM until the time of Funeral Service at 3:00 PM with Pastor Jamie Constant officiating.

Visit Margaret's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.