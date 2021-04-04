Margaret Ann "Toots" Phillips

September 10, 1936 - March 31, 2021
HIGHLAND, IN - Margaret Ann Phillips (Toots), 84, passed away on March 31, 2021 in the Ernestine M. Raclin Hospice House Mishawaka, IN. Born on September 10, 1936 in Hammond, IN to the late Micheal Phillips and Helen (Kremser) Phillips.
She is survived by: loving daughter, Cheri (Gasaway) Middleton; her buddy, grand-dog Ziggy; special care giver Debbie (Briski) Bill Alexander; dear sister, Rita (Phillips) Tewell, grandchildren: Whitney (Rick) Zink, Travis Gasaway, Carley Elizabeth (Jason) Johnson, Michael Patrick Gasaway, Jason Clark (Tracey), and Sarah St. Marie. Also surviving are numerous neices, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and cousins; sons: Michael and Danny Gasaway.
Preceded in death by daughter, Michele (Gasaway) Clark; sister, Lanette Valario; and brother-in-law, Jim Tewell.
Toots worked at Cargil Steel and Wire as a clerk, where she formed many life-long friends who will remember her by "I got stopped by a Train!". She had a great sense of humor, and was quick-witted with many quips. "You don't open your mouth you open your pocket book" is in her top ten for sure. Playing cards (clean pennies only please) was quite the competition. The crocheted afghans she made are now treasured gifts to all. Margo could cut a rug on the dance floor, from the jitterbug to Boot Scootin Boogie on a line dancing floor.
Her love of food emanated in lunch with classmates, dinner with the cousins and her stand by Chinese food pal. A master cook in the kitchen, she would always prepare enough food for Cox's Army. All were welcome at the table. She swam at the Y with her swim pals.
An avid sports fan, she had many heated discussions with her favorite late son-in-law Bill Middleton. They had a special bond and she missed him dearly.
Toots loved traveling, Brown County cabins, cruises, and sight-seeing the U.S and Europe. Her South Florida family shared many vacations ocean side with her. Tony and Kathi Phillips Thank you for the 95 on 95 drives, Nicole (Dane) Thompson the walks and talks of life lessons and Taylor Phillips. The gratitude to her caring and patient neighbors Jim and Esther Olson cannot be expressed enough. In her final days, Margaret received the most exceptional care she could have had. The strong, independent, and self-reliant woman will be loved and missed forever.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Hospice Foundation, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN, 46545.
Visitation will be Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTERr, 8941 Kleinman Rd (one block south of Ridge Rd) Highland, IN, 46322 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Service will be Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at the funeral home at 11:00 a.m. Burial at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens.
