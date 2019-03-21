VALPARAISO, IN - Margaret Annen, 95 of Valparaiso, passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019. She was born January 31, 1924 in Valparaiso, the daughter of Gerald and Lillian (Thune) McGillicuddy. Margaret was a secretary for 38 years at McGill Manufacturing and a member of St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Church.
On April 25, 1953 in Valparaiso, she married Eugene Annen, who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her parents and sisters, Frances Burt and Kathleen McGillicuddy.
Visitation will be held Friday, March 22, 2019, 9:00-10:00 AM with Mass at 10:00 AM, Rev. Christopher Stanish officiating, at St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Church, 1511 LaPorte Ave., Valparaiso.
Burial will be in St. Paul Cemetery, Valparaiso. BARTHOLOMEW FUNERAL HOME in charge of arrangements.