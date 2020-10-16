NEW CARLISLE, IN - Margaret Beaudreau, 96, of New Carlisle, IN passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020 in Hamilton Grove. She was born on October 24, 1923, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, to Hugh and Minnie (Firth) MacMillan. She was formerly a long-time resident of Portage, IN.

On September 19, 1950, as Margaret MacMillan, she married Kenneth Beaudreau, who preceded her in death on November 16, 1981. Margaret is survived by her daughter, Sandra (Keith) Batzel of New Carlisle, IN; her son, Gary Beaudreau of New Carlisle, IN; two grandchildren, Allison (Jeff) Brennan and Jared Batzel; and three great-grandchildren, Everett, Rex and Quincy Brennan. In 1998, Selamwit Gebru became a part of our family, thus becoming Margaret's third grandchild. Margaret was preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Beaudreau and Dorothy MacMillan; and one brother, Reginald MacMillan.

Margaret was a Sunday School Teacher for more than 35 years and loved every minute of it. She was saved by grace while attending the Primitive Methodist church, formerly in Portage, and also served as church treasurer and as a deaconess. Later, she was an A.W.A.N.A. teacher at the Bible Baptist Church of Portage. After moving to the Hamilton Communities, she started and taught an adult Bible Study for ten years. She was also a hospice volunteer and she was an accomplished stained glass artist.

Funeral services will be held at the First Christian Church in Rolling Prairie on November 7, 2020, where Margaret attended Sunday services, health allowing, for the past eight years. Burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery in Portage, IN. To send online condolences, please visit www.kaniewski.com. In lieu of flowers, the family would ask you to make a memorial contribution to Hamilton Communities. To send online condolences, please visit www.kaniewski.com.