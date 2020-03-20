WHITING, IN - Margaret C. Lucas (nee Greskovich), 97 of Whiting, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at her residence. She was the beloved wife of the late Andrew L. Lucas who passed away October 9, 1973; loving mother of Andrea, Carolyn, Andrew and the late infant, Andrew; cherished grandmother of seven; adoring great grandma of seven; dearest sister of Marian (late Al) Bugajski, Ann (late Anthony) Simchak and the late Charles (Ann) Greskovich; dear aunt to many nieces and nephews.

Marge Lucas was born on April 24, 1922 in Zborova, Slovakia to Charles and Mary (Kozak) Greskovich. In 1929 her family emigrated to the United States of America and settled with extended family in Whiting, IN. She was a lifelong resident and was a graduate of Whiting High School, Class of 1940. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting, the St. John Rosary Society, the Slovak Catholic Sokol, Wreath 81 and the former Daughters of Isabella. Marge loved to dance and met her beloved Andrew at Madura's Danceland in Whiting. Marge and Andrew were the owners and operators of Lucas Tailoring and Cleaning for over 20 years. Following Andrew's untimely death she went to work for the Edward Hines Lumber Co. and retired with over ten years of service. Marge loved to travel, play bingo and card games, spend time at the casino and excelled at oil painting. Devoted to her family, Marge will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. In lieu of flowers, memorials to "Forever Blue & Gold" (St. John School Alumni Assoc.), would be appreciated. www.baranfh.com (219) 659-4400