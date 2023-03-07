WHITING - Margaret C. "Peggy" Boyle, 80 of Whiting, passed away on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at St. Catherine Hospital, East Chicago. Beloved wife of the late Matthew J. Boyle who passed away August 10, 2012; loving mother of Matthew (Cheryl) Boyle, Noreen (Mark) Devens and Paul (Beth) Boyle; cherished grandmother of Connor, Bailey, Caroline, Chloe and Neil; dearest sister of Janice Banks, Cathy (late Orly) Banks-Sison, James (Jo-Al) Banks and the late Marlene Glisk, John Banks and Thomas (late Diane) Banks; dear sister-in-law of John (late Mary) Boyle, Mannus (late Jean) Boyle and the late Neil (late Virginia) Boyle; proud aunt of many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 10, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. at the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting; a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:00am at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting, with the Rev. Dennis Kinderman, C.PP.S. officiating; interment, St. John Cemetery, Hammond; visitation at the funeral home on Thursday from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. The St. John Rosary Society, together with members of the parish, will offer prayers at the funeral home on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. The Mass will be live-streamed at www.stjohnbap.org. Expressions of sympathy may be placed on-line at www.baranfh.com.

Peggy Boyle was born on March 10, 1942 in Chicago, Illinois to John and Agnes (Costello) Banks and was a graduate of Annunciata Elementary School and Chicago Vocational High School, Class of 1960. A resident of Whiting for the past 60 years, she was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting and the St. John Rosary Society. She was a former employee of Hoosier Drug, was an Avon Lady, and worked as a babysitter for a number of teachers from Clark High School. She loved visiting a good "Flea Market" and was an avid collector of vintage treasures. She loved music and could always make people laugh. Devoted to her family, Peggy will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Whiting Food Pantry, P.O. Box 591, Whiting, IN 46394 or the St. John School, Endowment Fund, 1849 Lincoln Ave., Whiting, IN 46394, would be appreciated. (219) 659-4400.