Nov. 26, 1920 - Feb. 6, 2023

HOBART - Margaret C. Swisher, age 102 of Hobart passed away Monday, February 6, 2023. She was born on November 26, 1920 in Gary, Indiana to the late John and Ann Hart. She graduated from Emerson High School, Class of 1938. She attended St. Mary's School of Nursing graduating in 1942 and then Indiana University graduating with her BSN. She retired from Lew Wallace School where she had worked as School Nurse. Margaret was a longtime member of St. Bridget Catholic Church and St. Anne's Confraternity. She volunteered as a Pink Lady at St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart.

She is survived by one son, Raymond J. Swisher of Chicago, IL; one daughter, Barbara Ann (Boris) Stanivuk of Hebron, IN; two daughters-in-law: Cindy Aulbach, and Jane Swisher, nine grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Everett E. Swisher, one son, Robert J. Swisher, four sisters and two brothers.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Margaret's name may be made to Dunes Hospice, 4711 Evans Ave., Valparaiso, IN 46383 or to the charity of the donor's choice.

A funeral service will be held Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. at Rees Funeral Home, 600 West Old Ridge Road, Hobart with Rev. Thomas E. Mischler officiating. Burial will follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Schererville. Visitation will be held Thursday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. For more information, please call (219) 942-2109. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.